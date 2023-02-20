‘Are good deeds not enough to guarantee us long life?' – Abeiku Santana on Atsu's death

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

In the quest to unravel the many puzzles surrounding the death of celebrated Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, Abeiku Santana is seeking some answers to his questions.



The whole country has been thrown into a state of mourning since news of the Black Stars winger’s demise broke.



Tons of good testimonials have been pouring in from all angles in a bid to eulogize the popular international football player.



Christian Atsu’s philanthropic nature and what has been described as a ‘heart of gold’ runs through all the statements from individuals who have had an encounter with the late 31-year-old footballer.



Until his demise, he was said to have been paying for the release of prison inmates who had been sentenced due unpaid fines and so on.



That’s not all, orphanages, and all kinds of people he had encountered hailed his ‘kind heart’.



But analyzing all these, Abeiku Santana had wondered why good people do not last on earth.



"Are our good deeds the basis for long life or what exactly is?" He also asked,



In a tribute to the late Christian Atsu during his opening message on the United Showbiz, Abeiku Santana said,



“Nothing can stand in place of death, death is inevitable. With a heavy heart we mourn the death of our brother, Christian Atsu. Job asked God whether man will live again after he dies and God answered him, yes, he will live again.



“In times like this, the testimonies are overwhelming. His colleagues footballers, musicians, journalists, prisoners, orphans, family, everyone, everyone is mourning. So, I ask, why do good people never last on earth? Are our good deeds the basis for long life or what exactly is it? These are the nagging questions we ask ourselves.”







Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana from Turkey



Nearly two weeks after the earthquake, which has claimed close to 50,000 lives in Turkey and Syria, Christian Atsu was officially confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



After his club, Hatayspor, confirmed his passing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement confirming the arrival of his remains in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



Watch the video below:





