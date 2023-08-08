Archipalago proposes to his girlfriend at the airport

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

US-based Ghanaian Musician cum socialite, Dennis Anane, popularly known as 'Archipalago', has officially proposed to his popular Tiktok girlfriend.



In a viral video, the controversial socialite was captured on his knees while presenting a ring to his girlfriend at the Kotoka International Airport.



Unclear where they were headed, the lady responded with a resounding 'yes' amidst cheers from the scores of individuals present at the scene.



With excitement from both ends, they passionately hugged and kissed afterward.



Archipalago's proposal comes a few months after his baby mama, Angela Essien called the musician out for ignoring his child who was born in 2021.



In a series of posts, she had accused him of not providing any money to support his child but was rather frolicking about with other women.



Watch the video below:











