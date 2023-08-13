Archipalago came to Ghana to impregnate me – TikTok fiancée reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

U.S based Ghanaian musician and socialite, Archipalago touched down at the Kotoka International Airport a few days ago to propose marriage to his girlfriend, Sexy Afrah.



Many Ghanaians have questioned the rationale behind Archipalago’s public display of affection towards his newly found love.



After the incident, Blogger Sammy Kay caught up with the love birds, to know their next move.



According to Sexy Afrah, Archipalago came down purposely to impregnate her.



Many observers have indicated Archipalago move is surprising. Especially he coming to Ghana at this time of the ye, because he normally comes down during the December holidays.



Hence, there is a assertion out by some people that he might really be serious about this lady.



Watch video below:



