Archipalago and Pappy Kojo’s ‘beef’ intensify on Twitter

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Archipalago fights Pappy Kojo



Archipalago mocks, rubbishes Pappy Kojo’s latest track



Pappy Kojo releases new single, ‘Koobi’



What started as a joke is gradually turning into a looming feud between these two Ghanaian celebrities.



U.S based Ghanaian socialite, Archipalago and Italy based Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo, have gone rampage on Twitter and things are starting to get heated between them



It all started when Archipalago trashed Pappy Kojo’s new song titled ‘Koobi’ which features two Asakaa boys; O’Keneth and Reggie.



Following Archipalago’s disapproval, Pappy Kojo took to social media to express his displeasure about the manner in which his song was ‘rubbished’ and the Asakaa boys were mocked.



Pappy in a bid to hit back at Archipalago, among other things, mocked him over his inability to slang despite residing in the United States for three years.

He also warned the ‘US-based Kumasi burger’ to stay off his business.



Infuriated Palago then threatened to beat Pappy Kojo anywhere they met adding that he intends to do that specifically when Pappy is with his best friend, Yvonne Nelson.



“Pappy Kojo the day I see day you dey roll with Yvonne that be the time na I wan catch you and beat you! I mean you already, make you no bring yourself,” he wrote.



Palago after issuing the threats, shared a video of him hugging Yvonne Nelson, to prove that he also had moments with the actress.



Pappy Kojo opted out of the beef but Archipalago together with his ‘Kumasi gang’ have issued fresh threats on Twitter.



“I declare Kumasi a no-fly zone for #PappyKojo for trying to disrespect King Palago Mufasa.. He thought it was a plaything but me I’m not for the trends like he does. When you step on my toes you gotta pay for it!” one of Archipalago’s boys wrote.



Pappy has seized fire and has remained focused on promoting his latest single, Koobi, which was released on February 2022.



Read the tweets below





