Archbishop Charles Agyinasare marks 37th marriage anniversary with wife

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has marked thirty-seven years of staying married to his wife, Chancellor of Perez University, Vivian Sena Agyinasare.



The preacher in a Facebook post disclosed that his love for his wife has only gotten robust with time and he wishes to spend the rest of his life with her.



In the wedding anniversary post, he said, “It’s been a thrilling journey with you, Sweetie. My love for you has only gotten stronger and better.



“Let’s keep enjoying one another as we journey together in the years ahead. Happy 37th Anniversary to us.”



He accompanied his post with some pictures from when they got married, to having children and marking their anniversary, year in and year out.



Over the years, the preacher has made it a habit to celebrate his wife every year. He writes very beautiful things about their marriage and how they struggled but still sailed through.



In 2020, the archbishop renewed his vows with his wife and told tales of how his wife almost turned down his proposal after having initially agreed to marry him.



According to the clergyman, she later changed her mind and he stayed committed to making the marriage happen by giving her the date and the time of their wedding.



















