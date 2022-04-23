Appreciate young artistes working hard to put Ghana music on the world map – KK Fosu

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Anadwo Yede’ hitmaker, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu known by the stage name KK Fosu has lauded the new crop of artistes in Ghana for being hardworking.



Apart from KiDi and Kuami Eugene who recently staged a show at the O2 Arena in London, other artistes like Black Sherif are also doing their best to put the country on the map.



Reacting to the performance of Ghanaian musicians on various platforms, KK Fosu said he’s proud our young artistes were able to mount the same stage and rock shoulders with the big guys.



“Our youngsters are working we need to accept it that the boys are working so the fact that I wasn’t at the O2 arena I won’t say it’s bad,” he said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



He added on the Kastle Entertainment Show, “What I want my brothers to focus on more is the live band, they should learn it hard because if I’m performing live you’d feel the maturity in it."



“I’m so proud that our youngsters were able to mount the same stage that some big artistes perform at so we need to push them and that’s how it’s supposed to be,” he told Amansan Krakye.