Applaud Gospel artistes for sustaining Highlife music - Ebo Taylor's son

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Saltpond-based Highlife artiste, Roy X Taylor has applauded Gospel musicians in Ghana for helping to sustain the Highlife music genre.



Roy X Taylor who happens to be the son of Legendary Highlife musician, Ebo Taylor said on Kastle FM that most of the Gospel artistes in the country do Highlife music.



“To be frank we need to applaud gospel musicians in Ghana because they’ve defended the Highlife genre for a very long time,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



He added “Sometimes we overlook it but I must congratulate all the gospel musicians for helping to sustain the Highlife genre even more than the secular artistes”.



Talking about his song titled ‘Christ’ on his current Taylor Made EP, Deroy Ekow Taylor revealed that it’s a fusion of Highlife music and the word of God.



“The Christ song itself has tools introduced with melodies which is a typical Highlife intro and it keeps you moving with the word of God,” he told Amansan Krakye.