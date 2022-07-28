Apostle Suleman addresses rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has finally addressed rumours that he is diabolic and had extramarital affairs with a number of actresses.



The clergyman has been in the news after he was accused of having sexual intercourse with a Canadian-based lady, Stephanie Otobo a few years ago.



Also, a list of actresses the cleric has allegedly had an affair with has been making rounds.



Reacting to the allegations, Apostle Suleman during his crusade, called people spreading rumours "fools".



He hinted that he would engage the accusers head-on as he challenged them to release more lists.



In his words



"You know I have been busy with this crusade, and I heard that they are dragging me on social media that the man is diabolic, diabolic kill you there.



“You want to drag me? we will drag ourselves,



“All these people they said I know them, some of them are people who have come to my church, I should deny my children because you are writing something? If the list is not long enough, make it 200.



“You want to drag a generation, na me be dragging. if you stop, you are not serious.



“I am the one that will disappear from that blog, you don enter my trap. When I saw the list I was just laughing.



“If you get liver show yourself, and drop your address make we come to meet you there



“Don’t let anybody intimidate you in this life, if they give, give them. Stop shaking, don’t pay blackmailer one naira anything they want to write let them write.”



“Your followers that went to those celebrities pages to insult them, may all their insults backfire.



“if you get liver show your face, drop your address, let’s visit you.



You can’t be hiding.



Person start post with tueh tueh, na that kain person una dey listen to….tueh tueh kill you there.



You nor get mind, if you get liver show your face.”



“I go use your dragging popular, you think to say I go shake???



I dey do crusade. You say I dey diabolical, diabolical kill you there.



If you want to fight me, have oxygen, dem nor dey drag me. Social media is 5% from reality.”