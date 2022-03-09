Apostle Kwadwo Safo once fed from the trash can, attempted suicide – Son recounts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Safo Jnr talks about his father’s dark past



Kwadwo Safo Jnr. eulogizes father



Kwadwo Safo. Jnr. recounts strict home training whiles growing up



Israel Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has disclosed an instance where his father attempted suicide on a railway and relied on leftovers from rubbish dumps for his daily survival.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray, Kwadwo Safo Jnr said life was extremely difficult for his father during that particular period that he almost took his life.



The Kantanka Automobile CEO said the fact that his father could survive all these past experiences remains a mystery to him.



“My father from where he came from and the things he has been able to do and achieve in this world marvels me. My father once went to the train and just wanted to kill himself because it was too much for him. He used to eat from the rubbish cans and look for food among the rubbish. Life was extremely difficult for him,” he told Bola Ray on the Revealed Show.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr. however, touted his father as a hero for putting an end to the generational poverty in his family.



“My father was born a supernatural being. My father did everything possible to break the poverty trend in our family. He did all he can even if it meant to starve.”



Speaking on the same platform, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. also talked about how he and his siblings were grilled, pressed and brought up in a way that it was easy to adopt his father’s mindset.



“Growing up, the training he gave us was very practical and I never knew my father had money. I had no exposure and we were schooled at home. My father trained us in a way that we could withstand any storm life throws at us and I in particular inherited his mindset. He never exposed us to money. I never knew he had money until sometime in 1990 he donated to Legon and that thought me a big lesson.”



Kwadwo Safo currently oversees his father’s business empire and has been ordained as the general pastor for the Kristo Asafo church.



Watch the video below







