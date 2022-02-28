Apologize to gospel musicians – Kwesi Ernest to Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Chairman of Table of Men and music producer Dr. Kwesi Aning Ernest has demanded an apology from highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah for insulting the gospel musicians.



In an exclusive interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong, the CEO of Media Excel demanded an unqualified apology from the highlife musicians Ofori Amponsah for his ‘most gospel musicians sing stupid song’ comment.



“I sat on radio and expressed disappointment for the kind music Ofori churned out as gospel song. The quality was very bad compared to his circular songs. He did most of his life production in Germany. Songs like Otoolege, Odo Tese Aduro, why didn’t you do the same for his gospel song?”



Kwesi Ernest went on to say if Ofori was able to produce such a song and call it gospel, then he also sings trash.



“If you call Onyame Homhom as a gospel song and you went for interviews, then he also sings trash and produces trash.”



Table of men is a Christian organization that seeks the interest of the Ghana gospel industry. Kwesi Ernest indicated that he will make sure Ofori apologies to the entire gospel musicians.



“I, as the chairman of Table of Men, together with my team, will make sure Ofori Amponsah apologies to all gospel musicians.”