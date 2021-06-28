Apologize or we hit back - 3Music Awards board member to VGMA’s Nii Ayitey Hammond

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

A board member of 3Music Awards, Ezekiel Tetteh has expressed his displeasure over a comment made by a board member of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Nii Ayitey Hammond, a VGMA board member threw shots at the organizers of 3Music Awards after the 22nd VGMA was climaxed.



“The difference between a live music award and a music video award #VGMA22,” Ayitey Hammond wrote.



Following his post, an unhappy Ezekiel urged Nii Ayitey to apologize or else they will hit back as per a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He emphasized their readiness not to tolerate any disrespect from a board member of VGMA.



Ezekiel Tetteh replied: “Kwesi-Newton Gayina, Nii Ayite Hammond, George Quaye this is how it all started… and we will join in nicely.. or advice Nii to come and apologize, cos we will not tolerate any disrespect from a board member of vgma this is not the first time he is doing this.”



