Apologise to radio presenters, we elevated your brand - Mike 2 to Sarkodie

Radio presenter, Mike 2 who works with Adom FM, has explained that the support offered to Sarkodie by the media cannot be overlooked, the reason the rapper ought to apologise for the comments he passed on about them.



Mike 2 in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on September 12, listed the contribution radio presenters made to the growth of Sarkodie's brand.



He urged the artiste who has earned the tag of being respectful and calm to issue an apology to industry players.



"I see it to be very unfortunate and I think he goofed. I have taken the time to read the story. Initially, when I saw the headline, I thought it was one of those headlines but when I read through, I could see that the writer didn't take his position in context. It is a real position that he (Sarkodie) took," Mike 2 told GhanaWeb.



Sarkodie in a recent interview with Fire Stick jabbed presenters for constantly comparing the works of local artsites to Nigerians and also disregarding the role they have played international as well as successes chalked.



Sark added that not much has been done by presenters to give Ghanaian singers an international spotlight.



According to him, media personalities who haven't worked with international outlets like the BBC don't have the moral right to criticize them.



Speaking in Pidgin language he said: “It is easy for somebody to sit on radio and tell you Shatta Wale no do this, Sarkodie no do this. We the artiste have things we for do because every time there is a step but if you, you dey radio for Ghana for close to 20 years wey you no fit come enter Choice for here or BBC. I don’t think you have the moral right to talk about artiste wey e dey Ghana wey e no move."



Scores of journalists and presenters have called out the rapper for what has been described as bad comments and disrespect for radio presenters.



Mike 2 sharing a general assessment of Sarkodie's comment stated the local industry has paid its dues when it comes to his brand elevation.



"Trying to denigrate presenters who have held him from the scratch... About eleven years ago when Sarkodie emerged in the industry, social media wasn't vibrant. There isn't one way or the other that no presenter hasn't supported him. When Kasahare was at its peak those days with Dr Duncan, Sarkodie was part of the people who passed through Adom FM and other radio stations...they contributed largely to his career.



"I am surprised that Sarkodie, somebody who has been touted as respectful and calm will come out with such a statement. It surprises me, maybe he just spoke out of ego or maybe forgot himself as Sarkodie...he just goofed and I will be very happy if he sits down and thinks of it and come out to apologise because you can't just denigrate every presenter.



"Is he trying to say that those big presenters that he passed through didn't do anything to his career? He is now terming the presenters as local champions. Music is different from a journalism career because when you are a musician, you are motivated to go internationally it is not the same as media personnel," the radio presenter explained.









