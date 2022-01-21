Apiate Explosion: Ghanaians are too quick to run towards danger just to record - Kafui Dey

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Broadcaster, Kafui Dey, has sent his condolences to families of the victims who lost their lives in Thursday's massive explosion at a mining town, Bogoso-Apiate in Western Ghana.



Kafui Dey in a tweet chided residents who first run towards the incidence instead of looking for cover.



According to a police report, a vehicle transporting mining explosives collided with a motorcycle on the Bogoso-Wasa Akropong stretch.



Minutes after the crash, the truck exploded at a time when several residents had gathered around the accident scene.



The first video from the incident captured about 20 individuals including a mother and her child walking towards the truck that had caught fire.



Several others who didn't know the content of the vehicle were captured on tape drawing closer to the scene to record the accident or to offer support to victims of the accident.



Before they could run for their lives, the truck exploded.



But reacting to the accident that has claimed over 17 lives and destroyed parts of the township, Ghana's renowned Public Speaker, Kafui Dey noted "We are too quick to run towards danger/accident scenes sometimes just to catch a glimpse, record a video or take a picture."



He condemned the approach used in Ghana during accidents.







He tweeted that Ghanaians are fond of converging at accident scenes just to take photos and videos this attitude he termed as "dangerous."



"The Bogoso tragedy brings into sharp focus the need to have serious conversations around how we approach accidents and accident scenes. We are too quick to run towards danger/accident scenes sometimes just to catch a glimpse, record a video or take a picture. It is dangerous!"



Meanwhile, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that over 59 people were injured in the Bogoso mining explosion on January 20, 2022.





