Apart from Akufo-Addo, you are the next leader I’m very disappointed in – Olele Salvador hits at GFA President

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3 Music TV Host, Olele Salvador, has lashed out at the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, following the Black Stars’ untimely exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the entertainment journalist, despite Kurt Okraku's international exposure, he has failed since assuming power as the President of the Ghana Football Association.



Comparing the GFA President to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Olele said the poor performance of the Black Stars at the World Cup is a portion of the mess that has been created.



"Apart from Akufo-Addo, you're the next leader I'm very disappointed in since you came into power. You were full of promises during the elections. One would think cuz of your international exposure, you'd do things differently. This is not even just about the Black Stars", he quoted in a tweet to the GFA president.



According to the Head of Content & Strategy at 3 Music Networks, the GFA president has failed to improve the standards of the local leagues despite the enormous financial investments received during his tenure.



"Our local leagues are in complete shambles. Women's league is nothing to write home about. Don't even get me started with colts football. The kinda monies that have been injected into our football, and we are not seeing ANY returns or values, must be investigated," Olele added.



Olele further accused the GFA president of interfering with the Black Stars squad selection.



"You have not been able to do anything excellent for the local league that posterity would benefit. Yet you still have the time to interfere with squad selections for the Black Stars. Are you a coach or an agent? Greediness has some of y'all at the GFA in a chokehold," he fumed.



The Black Stars exited the FIFA World Cup after losing 2:0 to Uruguay yesterday, December 2nd 2022. Many netizens have accused the GFA of oppressing the freedom of the coach to make squad selections.



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.











DQ/WA