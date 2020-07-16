Entertainment of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

‘Anyone against Kennedy Agyapong doesn’t like the truth’ - Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has said anyone who is against Kennedy Agyapong’s decision to expose fake men of God does not like the truth.



The award-winning musician, who was speaking on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, added that the Assin Central MP is fighting a good cause for God’s children.



“I am very happy in the first place because this will make my fellow Christians wake up and start thinking deep, therefore anybody that will rise up against what Hon Kennedy Agyapong is doing doesn’t like the truth and you see God is using coronavirus to shake the world. I heard people saying Honourable is doing destroying the work of God, but who is Kennedy to destroy the kingdom?” she asked.



Mr. Agyapong has sworn to expose fake Ghanaian men of God and has since not relented on his efforts for some months now. He uses The Seat Show on Net2 TV as a platform to pursue that agenda.



Over some months now, he has dealt with wild issues about men of God such as Bishop Daniel Obinim, Nigel Gaisie and others.



Diana Asamoah believes nothing bad would happen to Mr. Agyapong because he is fighting for God’s children since Christian leaders are not bold enough to speak up and condemn the evil acts by all these fake pastors in the society.

