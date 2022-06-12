Anybody who says dance trends on social media kills music is shallow-minded – Mr Logic

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Popular music producer and entertainment pundit Mr Logic has opined that it is very shallow for anyone to think tor say that the various choreographies and dance trends used to promote music on Social Media “kills” the songs.



This comes after music producer Wei Ye Oteng expressed worry over the way songs fade out of the system quickly after a new hit is released and alluded same to the social media dance trends.



Speaking in a separate interview with Nii Attractive Mustapha, Mr Logic stated that he is baffled that Wei Ye Oteng does not understand that research has proven that dancing has always been the key element in marketing music.



“If you take Oteng’s argument to the academia it is very shallow”.



When asked if he agrees that Kelvyn Bwoy’s “Downflat”, Sugarcane by Camidoh, and Gyakie’s hit “Forever” and other hit songs have short spans, Mr Logic said he does not agree because those songs are still receiving maximum airplay and making waves.



Watch the interview below:



