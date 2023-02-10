Anybody that says anything negative about Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s song has a mental problem - Papi

Entertainment of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Renowned talented Raggaae music singers, Bob Marley and The Wailers unleashed a new stonishing track entitled, “Stir It Up” which features Ghanaian heavyweight award-winning rap phenomenon and song composer, Sarkodie on it.



After the song was released, a lot of people commended Sarkodie for his performance, while others had some negative comments and reactions about it.



Amongst them is Papi Adabraka, who is a musician and a fan of Sarkodie, who has also added his voice to the ongoing issue.



According to Papi, “anyone who speaks evil about the song has a mental problem because it’s beautiful and that’s the dream even though Bob Marley is not alive but that’s a dream for any artiste because they even call you to put you on because where we dey, who know we and in Ghana here the witchcraft we have cannot be used for any better thing than to pull people down,” he said.



He made this statement on Ebitz show on Lifestyle TV on Wednesday.



Papi Adabraka has a single titled “Akosua Tilapia” which features Vanilla and apparently the song is doing well.