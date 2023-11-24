Anybody asking for DNA test should pay for it – MohBad’s wife

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, disclosed that Wunmi, the widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, stated that no one has approached her regarding a DNA test for their son, Liam.



Following claims on social media that Mohbad's son isn't his, netizens have since been calling for a DNA test.



However, actress Iyabo said she had a conversation with Wunmi on November 23 and she revealed that Joseph Aloba’s lawyers, her father-in-law, have not reached out to her or her legal representatives to initiate a DNA test for Liam.



She said Wunmi asked who would pay for the DNA test as she did not have the money to pay for it.



The actress who spoke in Yoruba during an IG live said that Wunmi told her that she is not opposed to having a DNA conducted on Liam and that she is ready to do it anytime she is called on.



She added that Wunmi stated that she would want the DNA test to be conducted in Nigeria as well as abroad.



Iyabo Ojo revealed: “I called Wunmi and asked about the DNA, and she said nobody had contacted her about it. Wunmi said she’s not against anyone wanting to do a DNA test, but will she be the one to pay for it? Because she’s not working, she’s just managing and taking care of her son. That the people asking for DNA should pay for it.”