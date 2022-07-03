Any person who calls a woman barren is a witch - Shatana

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Talented dancehall musician, Ranaya Pappoe, popularly known as Shatana – sister to the legendary Terry Bonchaka has come to the defence of women perceived to be barren.



Research has shown that the psychological stress experienced by women with infertility (barrenness) is similar to that of women coping with illnesses like cancer, HIV and chronic pain.



In a video shared on social media, Shatana slammed women who call their fellow women barren. She described such persons as witches.



According to her, barrenness is not a sin but engaging in prostitution is.



The singer mentioned that it makes no sense for a woman to call her fellow woman barren.



"It’s appears many young girls these days have gotten the wrong idea of who a hardworking woman is and has resorted into sleeping with multiple men in other to enrich themselves. However sleeping with multiple men for money does not make any woman better than her fellow woman who is barren," she said.