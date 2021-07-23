Any pastor who does not live luxuriously will not make it to heaven - Eagle Prophet

Entertainment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian Prophet, Randolph Oduro Gyebi who is also known as Eagle Prophet, General Overseer and founder of God’s Crown Chapel, has asserted that any man of God who does not live luxuriously will not make it to heaven.



Revealing this in an interview with Akoma FM’s Tony Best on Kwantenpon Drive said that, the God he serves is a rich God who wants the best for his servants and it is only men of God who are ignorant of their inheritance in God that will be poor while they live on earth.



“I serve a God who owns the Heavens and the Earth. The Bible says he has made the streets of Heaven with gold and I do not think it would make sense if his servants live in wooden buildings here on earth”



“In my opinion, any man of God who will not live luxuriously will not even make it to Heaven because, if you’re a poor man of God, your church members will suffer and their progress will be difficult, how can you teach your congregation how to make money and live comfortably”.



Watch the video below:



