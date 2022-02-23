Any man who breaks a lady’s virginity and refuses to marry her is cursed – Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Ajagurajah advices men on their choice of women



Ajagurajah discloses spiritual secrets about virgins



Ajagurajah warns men who maltreat virgins



Ajagurajah Movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has emphasized that every man who fails to marry a woman whose virginity he took away is cursed.



According to Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, virgins, aside from being delicate beings, virgins are one of God’s favourite people who shouldn’t be mishandled.



The controversial prophet stated that a man should never make the mistake of abandoning a virgin after sleeping with her or bearing a child with her.



He disclosed that the blood that oozes out of a de-flowered virgin’s hymen usually blends with a man’s semen which forms a covenant.



“Make sure you marry any virgin whose virginity you break. It is a spiritual law. Virgins are the apple of God’s eye. God listens to their prayers the most. Anyone who sleeps with a virgin and refuses to marry her is cursed. If you bear a child with a virgin, you need to marry her because a blood covenant has taken place. When you broke her hymen you bled, and your semen is also blood so the two types of blood mixed. That’s why most marriages don’t work,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix



He has therefore advised men to try as much as possible to stay away from virgins if they have no intentions of marrying one.



“If you meet a girl and you realize she is a virgin, move far away from her," he said.



