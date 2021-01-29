Entertainment of Friday, 29 January 2021

Anticipation gets intense as Stonebwoy is spotted with Buju Banton in Jamaica

Stonebwoy and Jamaiacan Reggae star, Buju Banton

2021 promises to be good year for Nickelodeon & BET Award-winning Reggae & Dancehall Trailblazer, Stonebwoy. Playing back-to-back live shows both local and international, reigniting the conversation surrounding his 'Anloga Junction' by dropping a video for ‘Motion’ featuring Jahmiel, securing new trophies, and other remarkable activities in January, Stonebwoy has teased a new collaboration with Jamaican Reggae Star, Buju Banton.



On Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, Stonebwoy took a trip to the Caribbean island nation to explore his creative abilities, expand his catalogue, boost exposure, open opportunities, and advance his career in the music industry. And in light of this, the Ghanaian singer visited the Jamaican reggae dancehall recording artiste who is widely considered one of the most significant and well-regarded creative in Jamaican music in his home.



Stonebwoy shared a photo with legend on his various verified social media channels on January 26, 2020, after a successful studio session together. “Young World, Humble Yourselves And Learn From The Foundation!” He captioned the photos. Later in the day, Buju stepped out with Stonebwoy (sporting a Blackstars kit like the proper Ghanaian native that he is) to have an after-work lunch at a venerable eatery known for its collection of African Caribbean art, cooking where the two had a great time.



This has triggered a lot of social media reactions from high profile Ghanaian and other international celebrities who are keenly anticipating what is yet to become another big collaboration in the history of Ghana reggae culture.



Stonebwoy has had a quite history with Buju Banton, as far as music is concerned. Earlier in 2019, Stonebwoy met the reggae music icon at the Afro Nation Festival in Faro, Portugal on Thursday. Buju Banton visited stonebwoy in his locker room to reign priceless accolades on him for putting out an energetic performance on the event night. In June 2020, a German Magazine, RIDDIM MAG, featured Stonebwoy and Buju Banton in the #101 edition of the Publication.



Meanwhile, Jamaica's Number 1 Billboard Charting & Grammy-nominated Reggae artiste Jah Cure teased a new collaborative composition with the 3-Time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa. Both talents were in the booth scribbling and singing their ‘emotions’ out through the microphone last night, in Jamaica.