Anti LGBT+ Bill - Vim Lady issues caution

Outspoken media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has explained some of the activities that could lead one to breach the anti-LGBT+ Bill that has been passed by parliament.



According to her, movies, music, and social media posts that have content promoting LGBT+ activities would be banned if the bill is assented to by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Also, those involved could face repercussions, including a jail term.



She also stated that people who fail to report individuals who are known to be indulging in anti-LGBT+ activities will be dealt with.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady admonished people in the entertainment industry, especially those involved in movie and music production, to be wary of their content in order not to fall foul of the law.



“We must understand that Ghana has a new law that, whether you are straight or gay, affects everybody. Now that all 275 Members of Parliament have approved this law, if you are straight and you observe people who are gay, you have to report it, otherwise, you’ll go to jail for failure to do so.



"According to the law, holding press conferences, producing a movie, and music to promote LGBT+ activities online or anywhere is an offence under the law and banned as well,” she said.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.



