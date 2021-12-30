Anny crowned winner of Atinka TV’s Di Asa Season Five

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Racheal Anny, with stage name Anny, has emerged winner of Atinka TV’s Flagship reality show, GTBank Di Asa Season Five.



This was after doing a traditional dance, freestyle with hiplife, highlife and climaxing the competition with a secret dance where the DJ chose random songs for them to dance with.



Anny surpassed all 19 competitors who entered the grand finale on the night to emerge winner with her body size, her dance moves, audience appeal, judges’ votes and most importantly public votes.



At the end of the show, Kumasa Dora, known as DK, secured the second position.



Veronica Borteye, also known as Borley came third, Sophia came fourth while V8 secured the fifth position.



The ultimate winner, Anny, was given a brand new Suzuki Swift 4 by 2 car, a cash prize of GHC5,000 in addition to special packages from all the Sponsors including GTBank, GMR Industries Limited, Producers of Darlington Lemon Alcoholic and Borborbor bitters, Sankofa Natural Spices, Lan T Soy Milk, Lizzy Tomato Mix, Seven Steps Building and Construction, Adusa Herbal, Airtel Tigo, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited and Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, Producers of Lufart and Foligrow, Abrantie College and Akosombo Textile Limited.



The first runner up was given a mini truck (Abossey Okai Macho), a cash prize of GHC4,000 and goodies from all the sponsors of the show.



The second runner up was given a tricycle (Aboboyaa), a cash prize of GHC3,000 as well as souvenirs from the sponsors.



The fourth to 20th positions were all given an amount of GHC2,500 respectively in addition to a chess freezer each, to start a side business while at home.



This year’s GTBank Di Asa grand finale was held on the 27th of December, 2021 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.



Ghanaian Afro-pop, Dancehall and Reggae megastar, Stonebwoy, in real life Livingstone Etse Satekla headlined the GTBank Di Asa season five’s grand finale with an amazing performance.



Aside him, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, Francisca Gawugah, known by the stage name Sista Afia, Kwame Yogot, born Kenneth Kyeremateng, Kay 9ice and Kwadwo Nkansah professionally known as Lil Win also

Thrilled fans with mind-blowing performances.



Some past queens of all the four seasons also gave the audience a groundbreaking dance performance.



At the end of the show, the fans were excited as their favourites were named winners.