Anne Sophie Eve has been made a permanent citizen in Ghana - Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has announced that the outgoing French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Eve, has been made a permanent citizen of Ghana.
This was announced at a goodbye party organized in Accra after completing a four-year duty tour as ambassador to Ghana.
Ghanaian celebrities who showed up in their numbers took turns to shower praise on the ambassador including Bola Ray and Stonebwoy.
In a tweet shared by Bola Ray, Stonebwoy is captured announcing that Anne Sophie Eve has been made a permanent Ghanaian and also thanked her for the love she has shown the Ghanaian music industry.
“…Bola Ray says I should break the news on behalf of her excellencyAnne Sophie Eve has been made a permanent citizen of Ghana,” he said.
Other celebrities who showed up at her send-off party also included Kwame Eugene, Stacy Amoateng, Kalsume Sinare, and husband, among others.
H.E @annesophieave has been made a permanent citizen of ????????. @stonebwoy broke the news at the outgoing French Ambassador’s final send-off party last night. pic.twitter.com/fatTDbrP4d— Bola Ray (@TheRealBolaRay) August 27, 2022