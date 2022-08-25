‘Angry’ Tinny clashes with Prince Tsegah on live radio over ‘bunch of fools’ comment

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

It was a heated encounter between Tinny and Prince Tsegah when the musician appeared in the studios of Hitz FM, Thursday, in the wake of the controversy between the two showbiz personalities, GhanaWeb observed.



Tinny had on August 15, 2022, launched scathing attacks on Hitz FM presenters Prince Tsegah and Merqury Quaye alongside musician Stonebwoy, describing them as a “bunch of fools”.



His outburst was on the premise that the trio discussed reports that his car had been confiscated for failing to show up at an event in Oti Region despite receiving his GH¢2,000 performance fee from event planner Yaw Menkasa.



At the time of the discussion, Stonebwoy, who was in the studio, offered to pay the said amount in order for Tinny’s car to be released to him which he duly did.



Three months after the development, Tinny responded with a barrage of insults. In his interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM Tinny, without mincing words described Prince Tsegah, Stonebwoy and Merqury Quaye as fools.



“I’ve not spoken about it because I saw a video of Merqury Quaye and another gentleman and Stonebwoy enter the studio and they said I owe whatever and he said he will pay. When I saw the video, I noticed only fools were there; none is wise. I saw it as a bunch of fools, bunch of idiots who have had the chance to be on radio,” Tinny fumed with rage as he expressed disappointment in Stonebwoy.



“I wasn’t expecting my colleague to also be a fool. Stonebwoy also joined the fools to be a fool. They don’t have common sense. He’s my colleague, he should know better. As a senior man that I’ve helped you before when you were coming out and everything…” the veteran rapper added.



On the back of that, Tinny and Tsegah locked horns on Hitz FM as the former insisted that he behaved unprofessionally but the latter mentioned that they did the needful before broadcasting the story. According to Tsegah who doubles as the Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, his producer called Tinny severally on phone, but the musician did not answer hence the decision to go ahead with the story.



"He made a mistake," Tinny said while addressing Tsegah. "Mr. Man, you made a serious mistake. I'm not that type. When you hear my story, don't talk about it."



"Is it a way to gag people," Tsegah replied.



Tinny mentioned that the radio station is not a court for the settlement of disputes but Tsegah maintained that "it is a court of public opinion."



After that heated altercation, the two made peace as they apologised to each other for the mishap.



