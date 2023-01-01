Angry Mzbel ‘barks’ at critics after issuing public apology

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has slammed critics who have ignored her apology, and are still lambasting her for a poor performance exhibited at the 2022 Afrochella festival.



Earlier after the news of Mzbel’s poor performance went viral on social media, she rendered a public apology due to the extent of trolls she encountered.



Mzbel apologized and also listed some factors that inhibited her from giving her best on stage.



“To all Mzbelievers who are disappointed in my performance at the just-ended Afrochella 2022 I am terribly sorry and I'm disappointed too cos this is not how we prepared to entertain you. What happened was I couldn't hear myself and couldn't hear my music on stage that's why I kept on shouting and trying my best to have fun somehow but it all ended up trashy. Also, the lights hitting the stage was just too strong for my fragile eyes so I couldn't even see the crowd to interact properly,” her post read.



But it appears some individuals are still not pleased with Mzbel’s apology, as according to her, she is still being attacked.



Reacting to this, a ‘fed up’ Mzbel took to her Instagram and wrote;



“Who the f*ck decides what a perfect stagecraft should appear like or how an artist should behave and sound like on stage?! You said u are disappointed and I apologized, shouldn't it end right there? Why y'all still trying so hard to make me feel like I've committed a crime? Ah. Stop tagging and mentioning me in your posts! At least I gave u something to laugh about so kindly leave me alone hypocrites! Entertainment has no formula.”



Read the post below:





EB/BB