Angela Bamford is back on TV, first show airs on January 8

Television of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

After a brief hiatus from the silver screens, TV personality Angela Bamford is set for a comeback.



She will debut her new entertainment and lifestyle show that targets Africa and beyond on DSTV and GOtv, January 8, 2022.



The Angela Bamford show is said to be a captivating production that will keep TV viewers yearning for more. It is well packaged for viewers across various cultures including Ghana.



It is anticipated to be one of the most widely circulated productions to come out of Africa due to its telecast on prime channels and media across the whole African continent, parts of Europe as well as the UK.



Angela took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce the show will start airing on DSTV and GOtv Supa family on Akwaaba Magic, channel 150 and 101 respectively.



She wrote: "We promised- we have delivered!"



Brimming with vibrant, fresh and captivating conversations, the Angela Bamford Show is simply a must-watch with compelling content and exciting giveaways that will keep you glued to your screens all season long.



The show will premiere on 8th January 2022 and air across Anglophone Africa.



The show will soon be in Francophone Africa and the United Kingdom.