Andy Dosty, KiDi, DJ Vyrusky, Kuami Eugene, others take over Ghana DJ Awards

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Ghana DJ Awards

The time is here again for the world to celebrate the powerhouses behind the music; DJs, at the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards 2021.



Like never before, organizers of the awards scheme, Merqury Republic, are set to leave an indelible mark in the minds of patrons and viewers with a spectacular list of performers.



The 2021 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards dubbed TakeOver, won't only reward deserving nominees but also stage one of the best shows in many years.



Performing live on the 27th of November, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Center is a mix of turntable magicians and stage-rocking artistes.



Bringing his A-Game on the night of the TakeOver is the amazing selector DJ Mac Tontoh.



DJ Vyrusky, who is eyeing a fourth 'DJ of the Year' award will surely not let his guards down as he shares a stage with some of Ghana's top artistes.



Kuami Eugene's performance promises to 'Open Gate' as disc jockeys in Ghana and Africa TakeOver the scenes.



A touch of international dominance will also be witnessed when KiDi, whose 'Touch It' tune is making waves as far as India, mounts the Ghana DJ Awards stage.



There will be 'surprise' appearances together with mind-blowing disc jockeying skills from a host of other DJs.



The event night, according to organizers, is packed with so much excitement and lasting memories.



About Ghana DJ Awards



The Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs) and foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile, and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor. It is, actually, the only national award scheme in Africa that appreciates and celebrates DJs for their work. It is also a platform that rewards veteran DJs who have blazed the trail in the music industry over the years.



The main objective is to recognize the electronic dance music scene and seeks to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry.



2021 marks the 9th year of Ghana DJ Awards set to hold on November 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Notable artists who have dominated the main stage at Ghana DJ Awards include Shatta Wale, Medikal, DJ Mic Smith, DJ Que, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Darko Vibes, Stonebwoy, DJ Vyrusky, MzVee, Kwaw Kesse, DJ Kofi, DJ Black, DJ Jimmy Jatt, and more of the hottest names in music.







