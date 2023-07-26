‘Ananse story’ – Bridget Otoo pokes Adom-Otchere’s narrative about Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen cash

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023
Media personality with Metro TV, Bridget Otoo has poohpoohed colleague Paul Adom-Otchere’s narrative about how inaccurate is it for people to suggest that the US$1,000,000 allegedly stolen from Cecilia Dapaah solely belonged to the former government appointee.
Adom-Otchere, the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, said on the July 25, 2023, edition of the show that, among others, he had seen the charge sheet and was privy to certain key information about the subject.
Speaking extensively about the issues, Adom-Otchere said the late brother of the embattled former sanitation minister left behind US$800,000, which was allegedly stolen along with her US$200,000 in a heist by two of her former house helps in 2022.
He explained that the late brother, a sub-chief of the Asantehene gave the money to their late mother, who also transferred same to Cecilia Dapaah.
"The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.
"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60," Adom-Otchere explained.
The narrative has been described by Bridget Otoo as a cock and bull story. In a tweet, the broadcaster said: “The man gave the money to the mum, he died shortly after, mum calls Cecilia, to come and pick the cash to Accra and mum too dies. Maame Domino’s Ananse story. Pempena Nanaaaaaa.”
The man gave the money to the mum, he died shortly after, mum calls Cecilia, to come and pick the cash to Accra and mum too dies— BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) July 26, 2023
Maame Domino’s Ananse story
Pempena Nanaaaaaa
