An executive producer can claim rights to songs or albums - Bulldog

Talent manager, Bulldog who has rebranded to Bullgod has detailed the circumstances under which an executive producer can claim the rights to songs or albums of an artiste they produced.



According to him, everything bottles down to the contract both parties signed and in a case where there is a termination of that legal document, the producer can then claim ownership of the works under the number of years that bonds them.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on the back of a development that has witnessed executive producer, Frimprince take over nine major albums of gospel singer, Diana Asamoah after their contract termination, Bulldog noted that the contract might have clearly enlisted such conditions.



"It depends on the contract. If the contract says that the executive producer can do that, then yeah and if the artiste appended his signature to it and agreed to it...just a little under ten years ago, Jay Z got hold of his masters. When I say masters, it is the original songs that he can now sell on his own or put back on streaming platforms to make his own money.



"The idea here is that once an executive producer invests in your work he owns the mechanical right. What the artiste owns is the intellectual property," Bullgod told GhanaWeb.



Also, the CEO of Bullhause Entertainment who has managed popular artistes including Shatta Wale, 5Five and his latest, Vanilla Muzik, noted that it is common for executive producers to claim the right of songs.



"Where they have a contract that binds the two of them that says that I owe your streams for the next 15 years if you break the contract in 5 years, they still own the works they did with you because they paid for production...it is like what Black Sherif has signed with Empire Records.



"They have his stuff for the next 15 years so if he breaks the contract in the next 5 years, all the songs he recorded with them, they will still own it for the next 15 years. When they get to the 15th year, he can now go and renegotiate with them or buy out the masters or rights. That is what is happening with everybody around the world. It is a common thing, the executive producer can do that," he disclosed.



Bulldog also admonished talents to carefully analyze a written contract before appending their signature adding that they can employ a lawyer to assist them in understanding the full agreement.





Listen to the interview below:









