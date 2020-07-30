Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Ameyaw Debrah scores Akufo-Addo govt 70%

Ameyaw Debrah is a celebrity blogger

Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has scored the Nana Akufo-Addo government 70 per cent for its performance in office.



He told Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning Ayekoo Ayekoo on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 that: “I will probably give them a 70 per cent based on the general things that we have seen in the environment and the way things are going.”



He further told host Nana Romeo that politics, in general, has failed Ghanaians.



“In general, politics has failed Ghanaians”, Ameyaw Debrah said, adding: “When I look at the comments that people make about specific issues, it is either you are speaking for A or B. Both NPP and NDC haven’t done anything to change the perception we have about politicians.”

