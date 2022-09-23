American singer Usher meets up with basic students in Chorkor

Entertainment of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American singer Usher has landed in Ghana ahead of his performance on Saturday, September 24, 2022.



It seems that the R&B singer is already enjoying his stay in the West African country with a visit to the Chorkor community in Accra.



In photos published by the Ghana Tourism Authority, Usher toured a basic school in the country's capital alongside singer SZA who is also billed to perform at the Global Citizen Festival.



The students who met up with Usher couldn't hide their excitement as they interacted with the star and also took turns in taking some photographs with the 'U Remind Me' hitmaker.



"Today, the Global Citizen Festival Artiste Usher and Sza visited BASICS International and toured the Chorkor community. BASICS International is an education-focused NGO in Chokor, Accra, engaged in making education and childcare accessible in vulnerable communities. The organisation is also one of Global Citizen’s regional response partners for the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign for Global Citizen Festival: Accra," the Tourism Authority wrote.



Artistes including Sarkodie, TEMS, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, K'Naan will perform at the Global Citizen Festival.



Check out the videos below:



























Watch the latest episode of our programmes below:











OPD/BB