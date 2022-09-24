American singer SZA excited about Ghana, invites others to visit

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

American R&B star SZA, known privately as Solána Imani Rowe, has visited Ghana and shared her excitement, via social media, after a tour.



On Twitter on Friday, 23 September 2022, the ‘Love Galore’ hitmaker stated her impressions of both Ghana and its capital.



In one tweet with a video of her with school pupils and pictures of her at a waterfall attached, she said: “Nah, but really though, Ghana slaps [Ghana flag and tears-in-eyes emojis]”



“Everyone should come here,” she added.



In another tweet with the Global Citizens Festival flyer attached, she expressed her feelings about the city of Accra: “Accraaaa!! Ghana I’m so blessed to be here. This has been the most incredible trip ever!



“I’m so excited to see all of you tomorrow!!! Meet me in Black Star Square and please be early!!! Party starts at 2:30 [white heart emojis],” she advertised.



Earlier today, in the company of Global Citizens Festival officials, fellow festival headliner Usher and officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the 32-year-old vocalist paid a visit to BASICS International and saw the Chorkor community.



According to the GTA, “BASICS International is an education-focused NGO in Chorkor, Accra, engaged in making education and childcare accessible in vulnerable communities. The organisation is also one of Global Citizen’s regional response partners for the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign for Global Citizen Festival: Accra.”



The 10th Global Citizen Festival taking place tomorrow Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square in Accra, will have performances from Americans SZA, Usher, HER, British-Ghanaian Stormzy, Nigerian Tems, and Ghanaian stars Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie.



