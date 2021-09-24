American rapper Soulja boy 'drools' over Hajia4real's stunning photos

Entertainment of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: ghbase.com

It seems American rapper Soulja Boy has been blown away by some beautiful photos of Hajia4Real on the internet.



Gushing over the beautiful pictures of the 'My baby' crooner, which was shared on September 22, 2021, Soulja boy took to her comment section to drop some love emojis.



Some social media users who saw the American rapper's reaction began to call for a collaboration between the two.



Others have also asked Soulja Boy to bless the Ghanaian singer with a verse.



Hajia4Real, on the other hand, has replied to the 'Kiss me through the phone' hitmaker's comment with some love Emojis as well.





Watch the posts below















