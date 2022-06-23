American producer Sha Money XL speaks highly of Soul Nana as he releases 'Chevy'

Music of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: Kris Sowah

American DJ, songwriter and producer Sha Money XL has attested to the prowess of Soul Nana.



Sharing his encounter with the Ghanaian, Sha Money XL of Money Management Group/Sr Vp of Urban Def Jam said: "From the min[ute] I met this man, his humble approach told me he was focused, then when he played his music in the battle, he blew the whole room away! Definitely Soul Nana is the future of production."



Born into a legacy of music, it was desire of Soul Nana to pursue a career in writing, producing, and performing music. The son of internationally known Ghanaian drummer Rim Kwaku Obeng, was nurtured at a young age by musical greats like Fela Kuti, Osibisa, and Lumumba.



Not long after relocating to the United States with his parents, Soul Nana was immersed in the genres of Funk, Soul, Jazz, and eventually Hip Hop.



Building upon a solid musical foundation and blessed with his mother’s work ethic, Soul Nana was signed to Coolio and managed by Paul Stewart in 1994. He subsequently worked with Montell Jordan, Xzibit, Jimmy Cliff, the late Oji Pierce and was offered a recording contract by Steve Riftkind (then with Loud Records).



In 1997, Soul Nana joined forces with his brother, Latidoe, to form Soulatidoe and went on to become one of the early pioneers of the Hiplife genre in Ghana.



The release of their single and video “Kawanotomu” instantly catapulted them to success as they addressed common myths about traveling abroad.



In 2000, Soul Nana made his transition to music production and by 2004, his first placement "Lots of Girls" featuring Spragga Benz became the official first single for Slip N Slide artist Don Yute.



After winning the Sha Money XL Beat Battle Championship in Arizona, Soul Nana went on to work with Rayven Simone, Jodeci, The Cheetah Girls, Keith Robinson, Anjulie, Nikki Grier, Busta Rhymes, and more. Since then, he has co-written and produced “Whine Fi Me” for Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Jupiter; “Retaliate” on Maino’s “Art of War, “Downtown” for Nikki Grier and Busta Rhymes and "Divine Music" on Smoke DZA's "Substance Abuse 1.5."



He returned to the microphone on his debut solo album “Planet Afriika” in 2015, blending Hip Hop with rich African rhythms. In 2018, he released “African Girl”, a single professing his admiration for women from his continent.



Currently, Soul Nana has released a song titled “Chevy” which comes with an official music video.



The Soul Nana sound pulls from the cadre of his past experiences fusing Pop, Hip Hop, R&B/Soul, Rock, Dance, and Reggae with traditional African vibrations.



