American based Ghanaian, Realm set to release his debut Ep

Music of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: Raphael Osei

Ghanaian-American artist, Realm, also known as Kweku Appiah will on 20th August release his debut EP album titled “Realm".



Born and raised in the South Bronx, Kweku has been saturated in an environment with melodies & tones of gospel, RnB, hip-hop, reggae, hip-life, and highlife.



At the age of 4, Kweku started playing drums, piano, and singing in the church choir. Following his passion landed him in a performing arts elementary school where he learned more about music in theory.



By the age of 17, Kweku pushed to discover artistry & dedicated time participating in orchestral/symphonic and jazz ensembles & music production in high school as an integrated part of the main curriculum. At this time as well, he also became the music director for his church choir.



Realm's rookie EP is filled with enticing melodies with smooth bass lines accompanied by percussion and drums that will take you higher and higher in emotions, nostalgia, and euphoria. This EP is a wide range of UK's Afro Swing down to Ghana's hiplife and a connection to South Africa's Amapiano.



"I just want the listeners, the fans, to feel that the connection to the music which takes them back to the roots. The piece of work will be another statement in bridging more gaps in the African Diaspora," Realm noted.