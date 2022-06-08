American Afropop singer rolls out ‘Mista Director’ in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

One of America’s soothing music voices, Liv North, has dropped her much anticipated new Afropop jam, ‘Mista Director’.



According to the songwriter, actress, model, and dancer, this is her debut single released in Ghana in her four years of traveling to Ghana from America.



Liv has featured in many music videos and performed for artists such as Fancy Gadam, Z-Town Melody, Stonebwoy, Lord Paper, Kojo Antwi, Nana Boroo, Kurl Songx, Medikal, Yaa Pono (Ponobiom), and King Dee. The list continues with Lil Win, Kwaw Kese, Lord Paper and many more.



Liv was invited to perform at the Chale Wote Festival, Kempinsky Hotel, 4syte TV Awards, Marriott hotel, Bella Roma Beach party, Sand Box, and many more social venues.



Liv currently performs at Skybar and El Padrino, and at some exclusive private parties. She continues to teach ballet and is featured as a dancer and model in music videos.



Her new song ‘Mista Director’ is now available on all social media channels.



With the support of Bright Osei and NiiQuaye, this magnificent piece was developed in Ghana, based on genuine personal experience.