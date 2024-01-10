'Amerado won’t produce hit songs again if he quit sampling my songs' – Kwame Yogot

Music of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yogot, has raised some allegations against his colleague, Amerado.



According to the ‘Biribi Besi’ hitmaker, Amerado has been stealing his songs and the most recent one is 'Replay', which he transitioned into 'Kwaku Ananse'.



Kwame Yogot has severally called out Amerado for this development all through the latter part of 2023.



However, resuscitating his feud with the VGMA Best Rapper, Kwame Yogot has mocked Amerado, saying, he wont be able to churn out hit songs without stealing from him.



He wrote on Facebook; “Aswear if he stops sampling my songs he won’t get hit again, bro I now understand you are a fan. He sample replay too



“Sake of you Amerado burner…I’m not releasing my new songs again till God knows when…This is just not fair bro…stay real."







