Amerado vrs Obibini: Patapaa 'catches' stray bullet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Amerado and Obibini are battling for supremacy in the rap game



• Amerado in an attempt to punch harder likened Obibini’s career to Patapaa’s songs



• Despite having a monster hit 'One Corner', Patapaa is not counted among the giants



Popular musician Patapaa has been indicted in the ongoing rap battle between Amerado Burner and Zylofon signee, Obibini.



The ‘One corner’ hitmaker somewhat got entangled in the feud when Amerado in his quest to diss Obibini indirectly fired some missiles at Patapaa.



“You’re full of hype, you’ll fade easily like Patapaa’s songs,” Amerado stated in his diss song titled ‘The Throne’.



Patapaa who appears to be infuriated by those lines took to Twitter to register his displeasure;



“Somebody tell Amerado Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his own ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come fool… Ghana we dey.”



Amerado and Obibini have both released diss songs for each other and it appears their feud has somewhat re-ignited the rap game.



How it all started



Amerado was alleged to have thrown some jabs at Obibini when he made an appearance on the Tim Westwood show in U.K.



During his delivery, he mentioned ‘Wudini’ a slogan that Obibini usually employs in his songs.



During an interview with TV3, Amerado was asked about that particular jab. He responded:



"Do you think I will be on a world platform and be throwing shots to someone I have been working harder than?"



Reacting to such, Obibini hit the studio to release a diss track for Amerado titled ‘Deceased’.



Amerado also decided not to ‘let sleeping dogs lie’ as he has replied Obibini’s diss with ‘The Throne’.



Social media has been set ablaze following the release of these two diss songs.



Read Patapaa’s tweet below











