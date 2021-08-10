Amerado teams up with Kofi Jamar for 'We Outside' visuals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: Kwao Lezzes-Tyt, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has connected with Kofi Jamar to release the video for their trending street jam titled 'We Outside'.



Taking on a drill-infused production, the two artistes came through with some bold bars on this track to deliver a collaboration that oozes confidence!



The visuals shot in Tottenham are full of energy and show Amerado and Jamar teamed up with their guys as directed by Zizy Director.



Some excerpts of the just ended 2021 Ghana Party in the Park, London was seen in the video.



