Amerado reveals who he charges money for a feature

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3Music Best Rapper of the Year, Amerado, has disclosed the kind of artistes he will charge to feature on their song and those he wouldn’t ask a dime from.



Using Eno Barony as an example, the rapper on the United Showbiz Show aired on August 20, 2022, stated that he considers the female rapper to be his big sister in the music industry and wouldn't charge her any money for a feature.



“First of all, if it's a friend and a colleague like Eno who is a big sister who was in the industry way before me, I will be happy if she called me for a song. I remember there was a time when Eno requested that we do a song.



“I had many things crossing me and I got worried because of the Delay, so I made time which was a week before 3Music Awards and went to her house to apologise and told her I know I have delayed and she should forgive me. So we made the music and took it from there,” he disclosed.



The artiste further stated that although he wouldn't charge some artistes money for a feature, there are others he can ask to pay his studio fee while he charges some the full amount for same.



“Eno is not someone who will ask me or I will ask her for a verse for her to make it about money. Aside from that, we are colleagues and she is a big sister.



“But then if a Kwaku Kwarteng who is up and coming but then is also a colleague asks me for a feature because of our relationship, I could tell him to handle my studio fees. I wouldn't charge him, but then there are others we charge,” he added.











ADA/WA