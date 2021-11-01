Amerado releases 'Abotr3' ft Black Sherif

Entertainment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: Kwao Lezzes-Tyt, Contributor

Amerado is out with the visuals of his most talked-about single 'Abotr3' off the trending Patience EP which features Black Sherif.



The song currently sits #1 on both Apple Music and Audiomack, it is at the moment the most shazamed song in the country.



With almost 1 million streams across all platforms in just 4 days, the song has made it to all the top charts on every music platform.



Amerado also holds banner placements on Boomplay, Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer just after he released the Patience EP.



