Amerado performs 'Obiaa boa' for Delay at her 40th birthday bash

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Famed media personality and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has celebrated her 40th birthday in style.



The Wontumi radio presenter on Saturday, June 25, 2022 was blessed with a year in her age and had a lot to be thankful for.



On her big day, Delay decided to organise a birthday party this year to celebrate her life with some friends, family members and love ones at a coded location.



From the videos sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Delay was seen cutting a cake with her family while all her invited guests cheered her on.



Delay’s new bestie, Amerado on the night showed up and performed his new single titled ‘Obiaa Boa’ to the birthday celebrant who seem to be in love with the big tune.



Watch video below:



