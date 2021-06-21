Amerado discloses why most people celebrate mothers day more than father’s day

Entertainment of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

“Yeete Nsem” hitmaker, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known by the stage name Amerado has revealed in an interview with Amansan Krakye why most people celebrate mothers day more than father’s day.



Talking about why mothers day celebration seems to have much glamour and funfair as compared to fathers day celebration, Amerado said women carrying a pregnancy for 9 months could be the reason.



Amerado made these remarks on the Kastle Entertainment Show via Kastle FM in Cape Coast when he was asked by the host why most children celebrate their mothers more than their fathers.



He answered “I can’t speak for everyone, I don’t actually know how to answer why most people celebrate mother’s day more than father’s day.



But I think in our part of the world we feel that it’s the mother’s who gave birth to us because they carried us in their womb for 9 months.”



He was, however, of the view that “the fathers also did the waist job before the mothers got pregnant so I don’t really know why people hold mother’s day in high esteem than that of the father’s day”.