Amerado announces maiden concert scheduled to take place on December 28

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: MicBurnerz Music

Ghana's prolific rapper, Amerado, is set to thrill fans with his much-anticipated maiden concert, the "My Motherland Concert," scheduled to take place on December 28, 2023, at Okese Park, Ejisu.



Known for his exceptional lyrical prowess and captivating performances, Amerado has become a household name in the Ghanaian music scene.



The "My Motherland Concert" marks a significant milestone in his career as he takes the stage to celebrate his journey and connect with fans in an unforgettable live experience.



Amerado expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "I am thrilled to announce my first-ever concert, the 'My Motherland Concert.' This is a special moment for me, and I can't wait to share it with my fans. Expect an electrifying performance, special guests, and an unforgettable night celebrating our love for music and the motherland."



The concert promises to be a spectacle, featuring a dynamic blend of Amerado's chart-topping hits, unreleased tracks, and surprise guest performances. Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience that showcases the rich cultural diversity and musical talent that Ghana has to offer.