Amerado and delay fuel dating rumours as they get sticky in public

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

There have been many rumors in the last few days suggesting that popular media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay is dating musician, Amerado.



Most of these rumors started after both Amerado and Delay left several cryptic posts for each other on various social media platforms.





Well, whether this is true or not, it appears Delay and Amerado have decided to play along with the talks on social media just to get themselves in the trends.



A new video that has surfaced on the internet after they both met at HD Plus’s first anniversary Delay and Amerado decided to go on-lookers a show by hugging for a long time.



After that ‘romantic’ hug, Amerado sat beside Delay and they had a small talk with her before he left to greet his colleagues in the showbiz industry who were also present at the event.



Watch the video below:





