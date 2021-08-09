Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick applauded for their performance on Tim Westwood TV

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 3 Kumerican rappers made a guest appearance on popular BBC’s Tim Westwood's show over the weekend



• Amerado, Yaw Tog, and Kweku Flick delivered excellent freestyle



• They have received applause from Ghanaians





Ghanaian artistes, Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick were hosted on the British Broadcasting Cooperation’s Tim Westwood TV over the weekend.



The Kumerican rappers have topped trends following their appearance on Westwood. According to music lovers, their freestyle was top notch.



The artistes took turns performing their classic tunes and dropped some freestyles during their studio session.



Ghanaian artistes, including Sarkodie, M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Strongman, Shatta Wale, Stonebowy have graced Tim Westwood’s show in the past.



Ahead of the release, Tim Westwood on their Instagram page wrote: “Something legendary coming this Sunday ???? ???? 7pm (UK time) #TimWestwoodTV @yawtog_yt @kwekuflick @amerado_burner ????????.”



Rapper Amerado has since received praise and applause from Ghanaians for raising the flag of the country high. His freestyle has been described as one of the best from Ghana.



In reactions to their performance, fans and followers of Amerado had this to say. "Thank you for being so selfless. Ghana is thankful ???????????????? Bars," Kwao Lezzes-Tyt wrote.



Andis Barber added: "Man you need to listen to @amerado_burner you will never ever compare anyone to him."



"Herh !!! Kwabena dem not ready yet @amerado_burner," said another.





Watch the video below:





