Amerado, Obibini set social media ablaze with diss tracks

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For lovers of rap music in Ghana, this moment is another one to savour as two of the country’s highly-rated rappers are having a go at each other in back-to-back diss tracks.



Rappers Amerado and Obibini have since last night entertained their fans as they battle for supremacy.



The lyrical beef was triggered by a word in Amerado’s widely commended flow on the Tim Westwood which Obibini perceives to be a jab at him.



Despite Amerado’s clarification that Obibini was not the target of his verse, Obibini entered the recording booth last night and produced a diss track titled ‘Deceased’.



The Zylofone signee in this track, belittles Amerado’s lyrical prowess and condemns his career which he claims to have buried.



Barely two hours later, Amerado also released a song titled “The Throne’ in which he sought to establish his superiority over Obibini.



Amerado went in hard on his colleague and urged him to focus on his peers who he claims have inked more hit songs than him (Obibini).



It’s been a few hours since Amerado’s issued his response, it remains to be seen if Obibini will return with another fire.



On social media, the two musicians have been trending with their fans enjoying every bit of the moment.



Listen to the audios below











