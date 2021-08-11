Amerado-Obibini beef: This isn't average; upcoming rappers should take note – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• Amerado and Obibini have been at each other's throat in an ongoing lyrical beef



• Reggie Rockstone has hailed the two rappers



• Obibini released "Deceased" directed at Amerado and got "The Throne" in return





Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone has added his two cents to the ongoing lyrical battle between Amerado and Obibini.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Reggie, who seems overwhelmed by the level of flow exhibited in the rap battle, has asked music lovers to "enjoy" the beef.



He has also wished both rappers the best of luck.



The beef brewing between the Zylofon Music signee, Obibini, and the Kumerican rapper, Amerado, who has been the talk of the town following an excellent freestyle delivery on Tim Westwood's show, is one to look out for.



Obibini came hard at Amerado for taking a dig at him in his freestyle on Tim Westwood.



The rappers have since released diss songs in less than 24hours. Fans who are the judges will determine which of the two spits bars.



Reggie Rockstone in reaction to the diss tracks wrote: "THIS LYRICAL WAR NO BE THE BE THE AVERAGE ONE SUM O!! THESE TWO BE THE HARDEST WORDSMITHS OUT HERE NO DOUBT!! I THINK RAPPERS COMING UP FOR SIT TAKE NOTES GO DEM GO TEACH WE SUM!! #hiphopculture MAY THE BEST MAN WIN BUT YALL BOTH WON ANY WAY! ENJOY YOUR CRAFT."



In a separate tweet, he added: "AS THE RAP BATTLE DEY ON GUESS WHO HAS ALSO TAKEN AN INTEREST IN MARTIAL ARTS THO! MY LIL DRAGON REHJI ZAIDAI STARTED SAME AGE! SHE IS GONNA BE DEADLY!! BLESS HER! BACK TO DE MATTER THO! WHO IS KICKING SO FAR THO? GET OLU HIP TO DE "HOP" ( first round Be "draw" to me #painting."







